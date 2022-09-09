AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chd

The students of AKSIPS 41 Smart School paid tribute to their teachers on the occasion of Teacher’s Day which was celebrated on the school premises. The school atmosphere was charged with excitement as students welcomed the teachers to the programme with beautiful cards and rose buds. A delightful programme, replete with dances, skits and speeches was presented by senior students which enthralled the teachers. A few senior students stepped into the shoes of their teachers by taking over the teaching of the junior classes to give respite to the teachers for a day. Executive Director of AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools Jasdeep Kalra applauded the initiative and outlined his vision regarding the role of a teacher in shaping the future of the country with the narration of the famous story of Eklavya and Dronacharya.