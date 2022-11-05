AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chd

The staff members of AKSIPS 41 Smart School organized a Sehaj Path in the fond memory of Ms. Ajit Karam Singh on her death anniversary. Homage was paid by the Executive Director of AKSIPS Group of Schools Mr. Jasdeep Kalra, Principal Ms. Ritu Bali, staff members and students. Students pledged that they will carry forward her teachings and fulfill her dreams. Uniforms were distributed among class IV employees