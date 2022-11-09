AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chd

An educational trip to the Kalpana Chawla Planetarium, Kurukshetra, was organised by the school under the aegis of the Department of Science & Technology and Renewable Energy. About 165 students of classes V, VI and VII went on the trip. They learnt about how the astronauts are given zero gravity training and are prepared to face the other space hazards at Kalpana Chawla Planetarium. They also visited various other historical places. The students were explained various astronomical concepts with the help of three dimensional models and charts. The students also visited the Astro Park which has a miniature form of Jantar Mantar, and has fun rides explaining the concept of lunar eclipse, angular momentum, laws of Kepler, optical tree, world time, etc. The students were given delicious and sumptuous breakfast, lunch and tea. Overall, it was an exciting and informative tour.