AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chd

An educational trip to the Kalpana Chawla Planetarium, Kurukshetra, was organised by the school under the aegis of the Department of Science & Technology and Renewable Energy. About 165 students of classes V, VI and VII went on the trip. They learnt about how the astronauts are given zero gravity training and are prepared to face the other space hazards at Kalpana Chawla Planetarium. They also visited various other historical places. The students were explained various astronomical concepts with the help of three dimensional models and charts. The students also visited the Astro Park which has a miniature form of Jantar Mantar, and has fun rides explaining the concept of lunar eclipse, angular momentum, laws of Kepler, optical tree, world time, etc. The students were given delicious and sumptuous breakfast, lunch and tea. Overall, it was an exciting and informative tour.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president
Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...