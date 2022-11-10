AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chd

To impart knowledge about the electoral process to voters a display board on "Election Commission of India at a Glance" was prepared by the members of Electoral Club of the school. The board depicted the complete journey of ECI starting from the year of its establishment i.e. 1950 to date (changes made by delimitation Commission after scrapping of Article 370). The pictures explaining important events like First General Elections of 1951-52, the first election of President and the Vice-President. Appointment of ECI, functions, powers and changes-reforms made under in the electoral process from time to time by chief election commissioners, especially by T.N. Seshan to curb malpractices during elections like bribing intimidating voters etc. Changes made in voting procedure like enrolment as a voter, introduction of photo electoral rolls, EVMs, VVPAT, postal voting, adding the NOTA option on the voting machines etc. were also shown on the board