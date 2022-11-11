AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chd

Students celebrated the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji with a lot of enthusiasm. The children were made aware of the important teachings of Guru Nanak Dev and about the three pillars of Sikhism. The school choir presented a melodious shabad creating a divine atmosphere in the school. Brahmroop and Harjaap, both students of KG class recited a shabad playing on the harmonium. The pre-primary wing students visited Gurdwara in Sector- 34, Chandigarh. The students were taught about the importance of Gurpurb. The kids recited Mool Mantra, 'Sakhi' on Guru Nanak Dev ji. They were inspired to lead a life like the great Guru. The students were offered kadah parshad and were served langar.
