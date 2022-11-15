AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chd

The school organised a special programme on the Children’s Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Children arrived at the school dressed in colourful clothes. Excitement marked the special day with singing and dance performances. The students were taught the importance of the day. Later, various art and craft activities for them were organised. Director Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Schools, and Ritu Bali, Principal, appreciated the efforts put in by the students and the teachers in making the show a big hit.
