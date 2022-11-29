AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chd

The school organised a lecture to create awareness on the harmful effects of drug abuse. Guest of honour Eram Rizvi, SHO, Chandigarh, informed students about the horrifying consequences of the consumption of such life-threatening products. Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, encouraged students to take part in such seminars and lectures so that they are conscious of the ill-effects of the bad habit. The Nodal Officer, Social Welfare Department, Chandigarh, shared real accounts of drug addicts who met with tragic end at a very young age. She talked about the addiction being a dark tunnel from where the return is almost impossible so the only judicious way is to not embark on this path of the unknown.