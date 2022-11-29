AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chd

The school organised a lecture to create awareness on the harmful effects of drug abuse. Guest of honour Eram Rizvi, SHO, Chandigarh, informed students about the horrifying consequences of the consumption of such life-threatening products. Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, encouraged students to take part in such seminars and lectures so that they are conscious of the ill-effects of the bad habit. The Nodal Officer, Social Welfare Department, Chandigarh, shared real accounts of drug addicts who met with tragic end at a very young age. She talked about the addiction being a dark tunnel from where the return is almost impossible so the only judicious way is to not embark on this path of the unknown.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'You should be ashamed': Israeli envoy Naor Gilon writes open letter to IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid following his remark on 'The Kashmir Files'
Lapid had called the film a ‘propaganda’, ‘vulgar’ at the cl...
'Truth can make people lie': Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI Jury Head over 'The Kashmir Files' row
Actor Anupam Kher condemns Nadav Lapid’s controversial remar...
NIA conducts raids in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi as part of crackdown on gangster-terrorist nexus
The raids are being conducted at the residential and other p...
BSF shoots down drone along India-Pakistan border in Amritsar
The drone is suspected to be carrying a drugs payload and it...
UK delivering on new Free Trade Agreement with India, says Rishi Sunak
In his first major foreign policy speech since taking charge...