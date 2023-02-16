AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chd

The school collaborated with Harivansh Rai Judge Dental College, Sector 25, Chandigarh, to hold a free dental check-up and awareness camp on its premises. A team of interns carried out a dental check-up of students from Classes I to V. The camp included dental awareness talk, which educated them on common dental ailments, especially stressing tooth decay and gum diseases, and the measures required used to prevent them. The students were made aware of the eating patterns and food choices which could lead to tooth decay.