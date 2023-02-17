AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chd

The students of Sci Fi-Science Club of the school observed the World's AIDS Day under the aegis of Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy. Students of Class VIII participated in an essay-writing activity on the issue. The Executive Director of AKSIPS Group of Schools, Jasdeep Kalra said such programmes motivated all to fight against the disease and never stigmatise HIV patients.
