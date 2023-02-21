AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chd

To enhance awareness and develop coordination among stakeholders working in the field of disaster preparedness and management, the Disaster Management Club of the school organised an exhibition on "Disaster Prevention" for students. This showcased different steps to be taken during disasters. Students of Class X handled the queries of the audience well. Two mock drills were conducted to train the students of Classes Pre-Nursery to XII. Students were trained to use extinguishers in case of any fire incident. A few classes prepared first aid boxes and gave a live demo of how to put bandage or handle minor injuries in case of a natural disaster.