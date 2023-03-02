AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chd

Students of Science Club, ‘Sci-Fi’, of the school observed National Science Day under the aegis of Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy. A board decoration activity was conducted on the topic ‘Recent development of science and technology in various fields’. Students of Class IV and V participated in the competition and left the onlookers awestruck with their magnificent ideas and presentation skills. All the teams participated enthusiastically. School Principal Ritu Bali awarded the winning team. Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director of AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, appreciated the efforts put in by the students.