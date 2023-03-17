AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chd

School teacher Saloni was felicitated with a cash prize, a trophy and an award certificate by Nav Shri Art and Culture, Delhi, in an event titled "Junoon-e-Manch". She got the second rank in the event. Director Jasdeep Kalra and Principal Ritu Bali appreciated the effort and congratulated her for her achievement.
