AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chd

The school celebrated International Day of zero waste through numerous activities in their endeavour to contribute towards sustainability and the well-being of Earth and all its inhabitants. They used cloth bags for bringing groceries, used cycles for going to the market, used cloth napkins to wrap food instead of foil, refused plastic and used earthen pots for planting, took only that much portion of the food that they could eat to ensure zero wastage, made useful articles out of waste, separated and disposed off wet and dry wastes in different bins, put vegetable wastes in the compost pits in their gardens.
