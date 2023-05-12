AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chd

Little AKSIPIANS celebrated 'Red Day' to learn about the realm of colours. The shades of red made the tiny tots feel bright, lively and cheerful. The day started with a red -tilak welcome for the kids. Bulletin boards displayed red craft work made by the children. The tiny tots looked stunning in red outfits. Fun games like jumping on red footprint, balancing the red ball, building blocks- red empire, clay play- how it looks when all is red, were organised. Director of the school Jasdeep Kalra and Principal Ritu Bali joined the little ones
