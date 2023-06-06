AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chd

The school organised a workshop on first aid for students of the classes VI to VIII, staff members, school bus drivers and women attendants. The workshop was organised in association with Abhitaj Event, Chandigarh. Dr Akshdeep Kaur, general paediatrician from Bedi Hospital, Sector 33, Chandigarh, was the resource person. The main objective of the workshop was to educate the students about various steps involved in giving first aid. Dr Akshdeep Kaur mentioned that first aid was accessible and equipped with a simple set of instructions for quick use by someone. She also gave little demo of first aid for accidents like snake bite, burns, fracture, injuries etc. The students and staff found the session very informative.