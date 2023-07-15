AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chd

Little AKSIPIANS celebrated Vanmahotsav in a unique and eco- friendly manner. The tiny tots learnt how to germinate seeds using waste material, like old jars, etc. They learnt to save the environment through a story of seed. They also enjoyed doing a leaf craft activity in their scrap file. Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra and Principal Ritu Bali appreciated the efforts and encouraged the students and staff to opt for eco-friendly alternatives in life.

