AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chd

Little AKSIPIANS celebrated Vanmahotsav in a unique and eco- friendly manner. The tiny tots learnt how to germinate seeds using waste material, like old jars, etc. They learnt to save the environment through a story of seed. They also enjoyed doing a leaf craft activity in their scrap file. Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra and Principal Ritu Bali appreciated the efforts and encouraged the students and staff to opt for eco-friendly alternatives in life.
