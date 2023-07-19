AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chd

The new student council was sworn in at an impressive investiture ceremony conducted in the school in a special assembly. To inculcate the values of democracy among young students, election to the council was done through nomination and interview. The investiture ceremony featured the formal presentation of badges to the elected student leaders. This represented the trust and confidence placed in them by the school community. The newly elected student council members pledged to hold the values and principles of the school and fulfil their roles with responsibility and integrity. Nikshay and Kashvi from Class XII were nominated as the Head Boy and Head Girl. Harsimar Walia and Prapti Chada have been elected as the Deputy Head Boy and Head Girl, respectively. The ceremony also saw the swearing in of various other heads of Cultural Society, Discipline, Sports, Grievance, Electoral, Health, besides House Captains and Vice-Captains. Executive Director of the AKSIPS Group of Schools Jasdeep Kalra congratulated the new student council members and urged them to discharge their duties honestly and with full dedication. Principal Ritu Bali advised the new members to work to the best of their ability and keep the flag of AKSIPS flying high.

#Democracy