AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chd

Little children of Nursery and Prep celebrated “National Mango Day”. A video was shown to the children, followed by an interactive session wherein they were provided a wide array of information about mango, the importance and health benefits of eating mangoes and different food items that can be made from it. The students recited a rhyme on mango. Later a mango party was held. Children enjoyed eating a slice or two of mango with friends and teachers. A colouring activity was done by pre-nursery students. Nursery students did the tearing and pasting activity in their classes and KG students made mangoes using yellow and green clay.
