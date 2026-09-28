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Home / The School Tribune / AKSIPS-41 Smart School organises ‘roti langar’ at the PGI

AKSIPS-41 Smart School organises ‘roti langar’ at the PGI

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:41 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, through its Interact Club, organised a ‘roti langar’ at the PGI, Chandigarh, as part of its monthly community service initiative. The activity was held in loving memory of Late Mohit, Senior Accountant of the school, as a tribute to his cherished association with the school. Students actively participated in serving food to those in need, imbibing the values of empathy, kindness and social responsibility. The initiative reflects the school’s commitment to nurturing compassionate and responsible citizens through meaningful community service.

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