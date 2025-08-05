AKSIPS-41 Smart School organises “Show and Tell: About Your Toy” activity

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, organised an engaging Hindi activity — “Show and Tell: About Your Toy” for the students of Class VI. The activity aimed to enhance students’ public speaking skills, boost their confidence, and promote the use of the Hindi language in a creative and expressive manner.
