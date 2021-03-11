AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Sector-41, Chandigarh

The students of Class IX to XII took a pledge to abstain from drug abuse and try to achieve victory against the drug menace. The initiative was taken up under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan Club. In their pledge students resolved not only to say no to any kind of drug abuse, but also pledged to spread awareness about the evil in society.
