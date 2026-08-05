AKSIPS-41 Smart School students organise special assembly on ‘Monsoon Season’

Students of Class II at AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, presented a delightful special assembly on the theme ‘Monsoon Season’. Through vibrant performances, poems, songs, and informative presentations, the young learners highlighted the beauty of the rainy season, the importance of rain in nature, and the need to stay safe and healthy during the monsoon. The assembly was filled with enthusiasm and creativity, spreading joy and valuable awareness among everyone present. The efforts of the students and teachers were highly appreciated by the school authorities, making the event both educational and memorable.

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