AKSIPS-41 student Rhythm 1st in speech competition

Excellence shone once again at AKSIPS-41, as Rhythm of Class V won first prize in the Online Speech Competition organized by Talent Quest. Her confident and eloquent performance impressed the judges and brought pride to the school.
