AKSIPS-41 students excel in inter-school competitions

Students of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, brought laurels to the institution with their impressive performances in various inter-school competitions. Garvit Sabharwal of Class III won a silver medal in the TKB Cricket Tournament, displaying exceptional sportsmanship and teamwork. Harjap Singh secured second prize in the turban-tying competition held at Kajheri. Abira bagged third prize in the MS Paint competition organised at St Anne's School, Sector 32, Chandigarh. The school management and the Principal congratulated the achievers and encouraged them to continue pursuing excellence in all fields.

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