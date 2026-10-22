AKSIPS-41 students shine at PU MUN, Youth Circuit

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Sector 41-B, Chandigarh, has achieved notable success at prestigious student events, with its students earning several accolades for their performances. At the PU MUN, the school team won the Best Delegation Award, while Tanik received the Best Parliamentarian Award. Bhoomika and Rehmat earned Verbal Mentions for their commendable performances. Adding to the school’s achievements, Devishi received an Honourable Mention in IP (International Press) at the second edition of the Chandigarh Youth Circuit. Ritu Bali, Principal, congratulated the students on their outstanding achievements and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence. The school expressed immense pride in their success and wished them the very best for the future.
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