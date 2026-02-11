AKSIPS-41 students shine in English Olympiad

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, applauded the outstanding achievement of its students from classes I to V, who secured gold medals in the English Olympiad. The young achievers showcased commendable language proficiency and academic excellence. The school management congratulated the students on their success and appreciated the efforts of teachers and the constant support of parents. Such remarkable accomplishments reflect the school's strong commitment to providing holistic and quality education.

