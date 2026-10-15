AKSIPS-41 students shine in skating, swimming

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, celebrated the achievements of its young sportspersons. Adhiraj Rai and Garv Rai won gold medals, while Harjap Singh bagged one gold and one silver medal at the Chandigarh State Roller Skating Championship 2026. Adding to the school’s glory, Harteg Singh and Jaiteg Singh Mathoda won a cash prize of Rs 2,000 in swimming. The school management and principal congratulated the students and wished them continued success.

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