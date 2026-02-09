AKSIPS-41 students shine in sports

Darpit, student of Class II-B of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, bagged the second position in the U-9 Singles Badminton Tournament held at Audit Pool Colony, Chandigarh. He was also the runner-up in the Un-11 Badminton Tournament organised at GD Goenka School, Sector 69, Mohali. Kabir of Class II-B secured the third position in a badminton competition held at the AKSIPS-41 Badminton Academy. In skating, Ankita of Class V-C won a gold medal in the U-12 (500 metres) skating competition held at Sector 10, Chandigarh and later secured a gold and silver medals in the U-12(400 metres) category at Ludhiana. The school management congratulated the students and wished them continued success.

