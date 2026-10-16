AKSIPS-41 students visit Chandigarh University

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, students visited Chandigarh University for an enriching educational experience. During the visit, they explored various departments, including Aviation, Aeronautics, Culinary Arts, Cooking and Bakery, Legal Studies, and the university library. The visit provided students with valuable insights into diverse academic fields, career opportunities and practical learning experiences. They gained first-hand knowledge of the functioning of different departments and learnt about the skills and expertise required in various professions.

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