AKSIPS-41 wins ‘Best Team Synergy Award’

Four students of classes XI and XII of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, participated in an inter-school competition, ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship Challenge – Balze to Chase 2.0’, held at Paragon Sr Sec School, Sector 71, Mohali. Daksh Kukreja, Aditya, Harshika Sharma and Simar Kaur Sandhu won the ‘Best Team Synergy Award’ under the category of ‘Innovation in Collaboration’.

