AKSIPS-41 wins in fusion dance

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, won the first prize in the Fusion Dance Competition held at St Anne's Convent School, Sector 32, Chandigarh. The students' powerful performance on the theme "Peace and Harmony" beautifully blended cultural diversity with a message of unity, impressing the audience and judges. The school management and staff congratulated the team for their hard work, dedication, and creativity, highlighting the school's emphasis on holistic development and nurturing artistic talent.

