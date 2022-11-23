AKSIPS 45, Chd

Fun and frolic marked the Children's Day celebration at the school wherein various entertaining activities such as singing, puppet shows etc. were organised. A cricket match was held for the students of middle classes. Inspirational movies were shown. During a special assembly, speeches, poems and a skit were presented. Teachers presented a special ‘Mashup’ dedicated to teacher-child relationships. Principal Pamila Kaur congratulated the students and delivered the message of importance of hardwork and humanity.
