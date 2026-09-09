AKSIPS-45 dancers shine at inter-school competition

The dance team of AKSIPS-45 Smart School brought laurels to the school by winning the consolation prize in an inter-school dance competition. The team presented a folk dance that showcased the cultural heritage and diversity of India. Their energetic moves, graceful expressions, colourful costumes and coordination were appreciated by the audience and judges. The Principal and school management congratulated the young dancers and their mentor for their hard work, teamwork and dedication, and wished them success.

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