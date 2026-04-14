AKSIPS-45 organises fun day for pre-Primary kids

To make the first day of school a memorable one, AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, organised a fun-filled day for the Playway and Nursery students, who were accompanied by their parents. The parents and students were warmly welcomed by teachers. Addressing the gathering, Dr Jasmine Kalra (Director, AKSIPS-45) encouraged the students and parents, emphasising the school’s commitment to providing a nurturing learning environment. Pamila Kaur (Principal, AKSIPS-45) motivated the students to do their best and assured the full cooperation of the school in their all-round development. Many fun-filled games were organised for the parents, who participated wholeheartedly and enjoyed the activities to the fullest. The day culminated with students printing their hand impressions, creating a cherished keepsake as a lifetime memory of their first day at school.

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