AKSIPS-45 organises special table etiquette activity for Nursery students

AKSIPS-45 Smart School Chandigarh, organised a special table etiquette activity for Nursery students aimed at developing early dining manners and fine motor skills. The young learners participated as they practised using a fork and knife to cut soft fruits such as bananas and papaya. The activity was designed to help children understand the correct way of holding cutlery, cutting food safely and practising clean eating habits. With the guidance of their teachers, the students enjoyed this hands-on experience and demonstrated great excitement and confidence while learning.

