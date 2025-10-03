DT
Home / The School Tribune / AKSIPS-45 players get scholarships, cash prizes

Achievers

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Oct 03, 2025 IST
The Chandigarh Sports Department announced scholarships and cash prizes worth more than Rs 40,000 each for the talented young players of AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh in recognition of their outstanding performances in various sporting events. These awards are aimed at encouraging and supporting the future of sports in the region. Players recognised are: Hiten for winning gold medal in skating in State Tournament in the U-17 category; Mannal for winning silver medal in Interschool Skating in the U-19 cvategory; Atharv for winning gold medal in Interschool Skating in the U-14 category; Anushree and Ridhima Sudhir for winning the third position at the SGFI Baseball Tournament. The financial incentives will support their growth, allowing them to continue excelling in their chosen fields and represent Chandigarh at national and international platforms. School Principal Pamila Kaur congratulated the winners and wished them continued success in their athletic endeavours.

