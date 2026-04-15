AKSIPS-45 Smart School celebrates World Health Day

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, celebrates World Health Day to highlight the importance of good health and well-being. On this occasion, a special assembly was conducted in which various awareness activities, including health talks, cleanliness drives and fitness initiatives, were organised to encourage students to adopt healthy lifestyles. In their speeches, students emphasised the importance of balanced nutrition, regular exercise, mental well-being and preventive healthcare. The assembly also highlighted the need for accessible and affordable healthcare for all, ensuring that every individual leads a healthy life. Participants were encouraged to maintain hygiene, stay active and support community health initiatives.

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