AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan was celebrated at AKSIPS-45, Chandigarh, by organising a 'Rakhi-making Competition' for classes III to V. All children participated with great zest and zeal in the creative competition. The competition saw a number of creative and colourful rakhis being made by the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ghulam Nabi Azad quits from Congress party positions, including primary membership
In a 5-page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he sa...
Watch: 4 Indian women racially abused, assaulted in Texas, told to 'go back to India'
The woman has been arrested and the video of the woman has g...