AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school commemorated its 39th annual Founder's Day. During the celebration, various competitions were organised wherein students showcased their talent in art, music, drama and graphic designing. The winners were awarded while students paid a tribute to the Dounder Director Ajit karam singh through songs and dance performances. Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra motivated students to always take initiative in life.
