AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

A workshop on the POCSO Act was conducted at the school by school counsellor Neha Kaushal. The main objective of the workshop was to generate awareness about the POCSO Act and the government-approved agencies who are working for the welfare of children. Discussion on how the Act protects the children from offences of sexual assault, sexual harassment and pornography was held.
