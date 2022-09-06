The annual sports day (Classes I to V) was organised by the school in its sprawling grounds with much fervour. The highlights of the sports day were zig-zag race, hurdle race, obstacle race and 50-metre race. Students competed in different events exhibiting spirit of sportsmanship. Meanwhile, on the National Deworming Day, students of AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, were given tablets provided by the Health Department to protect the children from worm infection. The Deworming tablets were given free of cost.