The annual sports day (Classes I to V) was organised by the school in its sprawling grounds with much fervour. The highlights of the sports day were zig-zag race, hurdle race, obstacle race and 50-metre race. Students competed in different events exhibiting spirit of sportsmanship. Meanwhile, on the National Deworming Day, students of AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, were given tablets provided by the Health Department to protect the children from worm infection. The Deworming tablets were given free of cost.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Friendship can solve any problem, says Sheikh Hasina as she begins India visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Hasina at the Rashtrap...
Rajnath, Jaishankar to visit Japan for '2+2' dialogue
Says the two sides will further explore new initiatives to s...
5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole
The family were returning home after attending a marriage
UP BJP MLA Arvind Giri dies of heart attack
Was a five-term MLA from Gola Gokrannath constituency in Lak...
Sukhbir Badal to appear before SIT in 2016 Behbal Kalan police firing case today
The hearing will be held at Punjab Police Officers’ Institut...