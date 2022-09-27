AKSIPS 45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Playway and pre-nursery students of AKSIPS 45 Smart School celebrated Red Colour Day. To make this day special, children and teachers dressed up in red colour. Children enjoyed doing the activity of tie and dye, hit the red colour objects and put rings in red colour things. They also enjoyed reciting red colour rhymes with their teachers. It was a great learning activity which helped the children understand the concept of the red colour.
