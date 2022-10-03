AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Investiture ceremony of the Interact Club was held in AKSIPS 45. Vinod Kapoor, president of the Rotary Club, Chandigarh, was the chief guest of the function. School Principal Pamila Kaur extended a formal welcome to the guests, and expressed that being a part of the Interact Club gives the students an international platform to be global citizens and contribute in social welfare. Chirag Aggarwal was installed as the president of Interact Club of AKSIPS 45 for the session 2022-2023.The event was followed by a melodious song by the school choir and a scintillating dance performance, which mesmerised the audience. Executive Director of AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools Jasdeep Kalra congratulated the newly-elected members and wished them luck for their future endeavors.