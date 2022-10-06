AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organised an awareness session on ‘Hybrid automobiles’ for the students in association with Toyota Kirloskar Motors. Students were told how automobile manufactures have invented environment friendly futuristic technologies and how they are using hybrid vehicles to tackle the problems like pollution and global warming. Students were told about the importance of such practices for a greener and cleaner tomorrow.
