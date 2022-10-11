AKSIPS 45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organised a brainstorming session for the students of Interact club on "Anti-Bully Campaign". Students expressed how Bullying can be termed as an epidemic in our society, with kids and adults being bullied on a daily basis. They discussed why it's important to prevent bullying and how to create a support system for those who are affected by this. Members of the team concluded that awareness and communication can help solve problems like this They worked on an action plan regarding the campaign and resolved to help the community as much as they could.