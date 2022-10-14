AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students of Class I of the school conducted an assembly on Dasehra. Students shared a few good facts about the victory of good over evil. A melodious song was presented by them. They all made beautiful crowns and wore them while Principal Pamila Kaur lauded the efforts put in by the students.
