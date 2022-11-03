AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school observed World Mental Health Week. The Psychology Department of the school and Interact Club members sensitised the students to why it’s important to open up about issues and ask for help at the time of distress. Students conveyed this message through a play which was followed by a counselling session by school counsellor Neha Kaushal wherein they were made aware of the psycho-emotional changes after the pandemic. During an interactive session, school Director Jasmine Kalra and Principal Pamila Kaur shared their experiences and suggestions to lead a balanced life by giving mental health enough attention.