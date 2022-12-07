AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

AKSIPS-45 Interact Club members voiced their concern about mental health as they spread awareness and shared their experiences through a radio talk in association with Radio Punjab. It has never been more pertinent than now to recognise the role mental health plays in our overall well-being. Members of the Interact Club addressed the listeners and spoke about how the knowledge of mental health reduces the misconceptions and encourages those who are suffering to seek help and find a support network.
