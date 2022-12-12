AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Constitution Day was observed by Legal Club volunteers and students of the school. Legal Club in-charge Reeta Mishra highlighted the importance of the Constitution and Principal Pamela Kaur encouraged the students to respect the fundamental rights and duties. Various activities like speeches, poems, essay writing, board decoration, pledge, talk on Constitution Day and quiz were conducted. Children enthusiastically participated in all the activities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM today; PM Modi to attend
Some new ministers are also expected to take oath
Justice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Supreme Court judge
Before his elevation to the top court, he was the Chief Just...
Delhi airport congestion: Civil Aviation Minister Scindia visits T3 to inspect arrangements
In recent days, there have been complaints from passengers a...
Bombay High Court grants bail to ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh in corruption case being probed by CBI
Deshmukh, however, won't walk out of jail as the high court ...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assumes charge as Himachal CM; says will have zero tolerance towards corruption
Said the Cong govt will bring in Transparency Act so that ML...