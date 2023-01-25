AKSIPS-45, Smart School, Chandigarh

A prayer meeting was held at the school to seek blessings for the welfare of the outgoing students of Classes X and XII. Executive Director of the AKSIPS Group of Schools Jasdeep Kalra, Director Jasmine Kalra, Principal Pamila Kaur, staff members and students of Class X attended the prayer meeting. Trustees Madaan and Damanjit Singh were also present. The Sukhmani Sahib path was conducted, followed by “shabad gyan” by the school choir. Jasdeep Kalra encouraged students to follow their passion and choose their streams or courses very carefully. Jasmine Kalra told students to practice time management and promised constant support during their future endeavours. The prayer meeting ended with the distribution of prasad.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant -- which had on January 19...
AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary
Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives
Indian man shot dead in US; wife, child injured after three masked men attack them
Police found Pinal Patel, his wife Rupalben, and child Bhakt...
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...