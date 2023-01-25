AKSIPS-45, Smart School, Chandigarh

A prayer meeting was held at the school to seek blessings for the welfare of the outgoing students of Classes X and XII. Executive Director of the AKSIPS Group of Schools Jasdeep Kalra, Director Jasmine Kalra, Principal Pamila Kaur, staff members and students of Class X attended the prayer meeting. Trustees Madaan and Damanjit Singh were also present. The Sukhmani Sahib path was conducted, followed by “shabad gyan” by the school choir. Jasdeep Kalra encouraged students to follow their passion and choose their streams or courses very carefully. Jasmine Kalra told students to practice time management and promised constant support during their future endeavours. The prayer meeting ended with the distribution of prasad.